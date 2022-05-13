With the House and Senate pretty well in agreement on budget issues, the sticking point may come from the governor, area legislators said Friday during an Eggs and Issues forum at Northwestern Electric in Woodward.
The Chamber of Commerce puts on the legislative event.
“The third wheel in the budget is the executive branch that we may have to battle,” said Sen. Casey Murdock. “We will be looking at the last week in May to getting out (ending session).”
State Rep. Carl Newton said in his view the governor “wants to hold everything flat and increase commerce.”
Newton and Rep. Mike Dobrinski said legislators are trying to be very conservative with the budget, but want to prop up salaries in law enforcement and the judicial system.
“We want to support those folks that protect and defend us,” Dobrinski said.
The question that could lead to extensive negotiation over the next couple of weeks will be if the executive branch will go along.
The state budget is expected to be in the $9.2 billion range.
Dobrinski noted the governor signed a broadband extension bill with the goal of getting broadband internet access to “95 percent of residents in Oklahoma within the next five years,” Dobrinski said.
He added that everyone is working together to do “a really good job of getting folks connected in the near future.”
Another area Dobrinski touched on was medical marijuana enforcement, saying there is going to be a grant program for county sheriff’s where each county will have an opportunity to have a designated officer to go with OMMA inspectors when they go to look at marijuana grows.
“We’ve had compliance folks meeting with some opposition at grows,” Dobrinski said.
Murdock said he is working on legislation to find ways to increase the number of large animal veterinarians, especially in the rural areas.
He also is working to get a bill out of conference that says companies that discriminate against gun manufacturers, that company will not be able to get state contracts and do business with the state.
“Hopefully it will be heard on the floor this week and we can get that to the governor,” he said.
Newton said there is an effort ongoing to add funds to rural fire departments in Oklahoma to help with wildfires.
The primary goal would be to reimburse fire departments for additional expenses in battling the wildfires.
He added that all the area legislators along with other local and area residents are involved in trying to settle the issue with the land and buildings at the closed William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply by working with the OMES, the state agency that controls the property.
“We’re trying to get something in place to move forward,” he said. “There are 3,400 acres there and we want to use it for something positive for the area in economic development.”
All three legislators said a bill to try and streamline the ad valorem protests and cut into the backlog of protests, is working through conference committee and changes sometimes “every 30 minutes,” so a final version has still not been developed.
