Area legislators were in town Friday morning for an Eggs and Issues forum at the Woodward County Event Center.
Sen. Casey Murdock, Rep. Carl Newton and Rep. Mike Dobrinski were all on hand for a program and a question and answer session with 40 to 50 area residents and officials.
Dobrinski noted the legislative session was basically at the halfway point. He said one of the key issues in the legislatures remains broadband internet.
“The House has announced our plan is to make sure we cover at least 95 percent of the state (with broadband) in the next five years,” he said.
He also noted the importance of the project Pioneer Telephone project installing fiber high speed internet in Woodward.
“I’m excited for the impact that it’s going to have in the community here,” Dobrinski said. “It’s going to be a game-changer. It’s a big deal for both businesses and homes.”
Dobrinski also mentioned the defeat of the school voucher bill in the Senate - the idea is opposed by almost all of the state’s rural legislators - but added that the issue isn’t going away.
“It’s a victory we very cautiously celebrate because it has the potential to be resurrected in the coming days,” he said.
Murdock said numerous medical marijuana measures are going through the legislature. One he is sponsoring in the Senate is a house bill that would require any medical marijuana facility to display its license and in the case of a grow facility the license would have to be large enough for people to see it from the road. He is also sponsoring a bill to curb discrimination against gun manufacturers.
“My bill is that if a bank won’t loan money to gun manufacturers, that bank will not be able to get state contracts,” he said. “This is an important bill. I don’t think out of state banks should be determining gun policies in this state. That should be done in the legislature.”
Both Murdock and Newton said the state budget was moving along quite well and felt the session could end earlier than usual this year.
“We’re trying to keep the budget as flat as possible, with some changes,” Newton said. “We have $10.4 billion available but $1.3 billion of that is one-time money that we’re not going to have next year.”
One bill Newton discussed has medical marijuana being put on the sensitive crops list.
Another is a measure to allow 14-year-olds who live or work on a farm to get a driver’s permit that would allow them, for instance, to drive behind a tractor. It would also all 14-to-16-year olds to be able to drive to school and back in the most direct route if they live on a farm.
“They would have to be able to pass written and driving tests to be able be the permit for farm use and they would not be able to carry friends around in the car, only them or the siblings,” Newton said. “The idea is to help farm communities.”
Legislators will be back in Woodward in May for a forum at Northwest Electric.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.