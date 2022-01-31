Monday Feb. 7 the Second Regular Session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature will convene.
In this article of legislative spotlight, The News is featuring Rep. Carl Newton, who represents House District. 58. Newton's district includes portions of Woodward County.
Newton said of some major issues, "Medical marijuana is a big concern among legislators, we will see a lot of legislation to help regulate this industry. We are also concerned about the state's infrastructure and will see legislation regarding this. The separation of powers between tribal lands and the rest of Oklahoma will continue to make an impact on how our state moves forward.”
One issue that is of specific concern to District 58 is companies protesting ad valorem taxes.
Newton says at issue are "the large amount of tax protest that are going on especially in the areas of wind and oil Industries. We need to be fair to both sides of this issue and make sure the decisions are the best moving forward. This issue puts our schools and county services at restricted funding while the money is held in escrow.
Also, he said, "the medical marijuana growers and other growers are having trouble with cross contamination between crops and we are working on laws to protect both areas.”
Newton is also for a bill that would allow county assessors to communicate regarding assessments. “This should help move the assessment process forward and hopefully decrease the amount of protests.”
"“I am also putting forward a bill that would allow 14 years old to be able to obtain a restricted drivers license for use on the farms," Newton said. "This would greatly benefit the farm families. It is already legal to drive tractors at age 14 which are more than 5-16 times larger than most motor vehicles. They would only be able to drive when doing farm related activity. Kansas already has this law in place.”
When asked if there is a bill that will be presented that you don’t agree with, Newton replied, “we are just now seeing the bills that have been filed. I will oppose any bill that is not good for the citizens of Northwest Oklahoma.”
