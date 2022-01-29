On Monday Feb. 7th the Second Regular Session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature will convene.
In this article of legislative spotlight, Rep. Mike Dobrinski of District 59 is featured. Dobrinski's district includes part of Woodward County.
One of the main issues facing Oklahoma per Dobrinski would be “The challenges of medical marijuana continue to be a large concern for our rural areas, law enforcement and schools. Many large businesses are struggling with workforce issues with cardholders ability to operate equipment and even vehicles in the course of their jobs.”
Legislators plan to be also working on trying to reign in foreign investment in illegal drug activity, resolve the lengthy tax protests of wind and petroleum facilities and continue to invest in broadband expansion in under served areas in Oklahoma.
Dobrinski said in District 59, “School administrators in the district have shared the concerns and increasing challenges of drugs in schools. Having 18 year old high school students being able to obtain their medical cards without parental consent is a problem. Drug use and abuse is growing quickly and we must protect our youth and school educators dealing with overwhelming challenges that detract from their efforts to effectively serve all students.”
Dobrinski is also “sponsoring a bill for franchised auto dealers to ensure their rights and help protect them from inequitable demands from manufacturers driving many rural dealers out of business. It will also protect consumer information being obtained and used by manufacturers and other 3rd parties obtained from dealers by undue coercion. Protecting consumer rights and guaranteeing competition in the marketplace throughout rural Oklahoma.”
When asked if there is a bill that will be presented that you don’t agree with, Dobrinski replied “There are some proposed I don't agree with but that's what makes it interesting. If they pass committee and make it to the floor, we will debate, amend if needed and I will vote how I feel best for Northwest Oklahoma and House District 59.”
Dobrinski would also like to let the people of Oklahoma know that “nearly 7 years and $300 million in (state) Capitol renovations are being completed. I would encourage everyone to visit and see the beauty and efficiency of the restoration. A celebration is being planned for November around Statehood Day. It is my honor and a pleasure to work with a great group at the capitol including Reps. Newton and Patzkowsky along with Sen. Murdock.”
