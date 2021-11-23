This year’s open enrollment period for the online Healthcare Marketplace begins Monday, Nov. 1 and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is offering Navigators across the state to help Oklahomans weigh their options.
Legal Aid’s Navigator Project is the result of a federal grant to help consumers make the right insurance decisions for their families and has provided training and certification for more than 40 Navigators across the state. The Navigators are prepared to answer questions and assist consumers with health insurance decisions. The Navigators will not offer advice or suggestions to consumers and have pledged to be unbiased. They do not accept payment or gifts and have no interests in insurance companies. To speak with a certified Navigator, Oklahomans in all 77 counties can call or text 405.313.1780.
Open enrollment, which ends Jan. 15, 2022, allows consumers to enroll in new policies and make changes to existing coverage. In order to enroll in a Marketplace policy after open enrollment ends, consumers must apply for a special enrollment period (SEP).
In addition to providing information concerning the private companies offering insurance in the Marketplace, Navigators can help with SoonerCare, Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and Medicare.
To find the nearest Navigator, call 405.313.1780.
The Marketplace is the online platform created to help people enroll in health insurance through private companies with the benefit of a tax credit for most who enroll. Companies offering health insurance through the Marketplace in Oklahoma are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BSBCOK), Bright Health, CommunityCare Oklahoma (CCOK), Medica Insurance Co., Oscar Health and United HealthCare (UHC). BCBSOK and Medica offer statewide plans while Bright, CCOK, Oscar and UHC serve limited areas of the state.
