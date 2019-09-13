After being forced to cancel their annual dirt drags earlier this year, the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club Chapter H is excited to announce their 22nd Annual Clinton Poker Run.
The Poker Run scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, benefits the Clinton Veterans Center and less fortunate children around the area at Christmas time.
According to Chapter President Jimmy “Widedawg” Kidd Jr., this year’s event will feature a few new additions.
“We’ve added free beer, a free meal, free camping and band performances,” Kidd said. All are included in the price of admission which will be $20 per person and will take place following the run.
The Poker Run will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and there will be cash prizes on the line. The high hand will receive $100 and the low hand will receive $50.
The club’s goal with this fundraiser is to collect at least $1,000 to donate to the Clinton Veterans Center to help support veterans.
“Of course, the more we get the better we can help,” Kidd said.
All vehicles are welcome to participate. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. at The Corner Lounge, 601 Main St. in Woodward.
For more information, contact Widedawg at 580-273-2449 or Mot at 580-254-0288.
