The Woodward City Commission received some good news Monday evening during a regularly scheduled meeting in the form of a clean audit.
FSW&B CPA Auditor Derrel White gave the board a favorable report stating that the City had a good year.
The board received and filed Fiscal Year 2018-2019 audit after a brief presentation from White.
White commended the City on their inventory control system, which underwent some changes over the past couple of years.
White did not address many specifics from the report but said that things looked really good all-in-all. The board was pleased with the report noting that they are grateful for the audit as a way to show that things are as they should be, or highlight things that need to be fixed.
According to the audit report, the City’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $59.3 million for the fiscal year. This is an increase in net position from the previous year when assets exceeded liabilities by $55.4 million.
White said that it was a good year for the City and hopes the trend will continue, meanwhile prepare for the worst.
During the meeting, the board approved concrete bids and a facilities use agreement between the City and Kid’s Inc., which saw no change in terms.
City Manager Alan Riffel informed the board that he had meet with Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a number of contractors, and staff working on the 34th Street project. He said several issues have been worked out at this point and the new estimated completion date is expected to be in mid September 2020.
Riffel went on to say Crystal Beach Lake should be well stocked with trout as they received a second delivery recently. He also noted a few issues with a rail for the Kiwanis train at Crystal Christmas that is being worked on.
The Woodward Municipal Authority also received and filed the 2018-2019 audit following a brief consent docket.
