Area legislators gave an overview of the just-started session of the legislature during a forum Friday at High Plains Technology Center.
The Eggs and Issues event put on by the Chamber of Commerce included all four area lawmakers, Reps. Kenton Patzkowsky, Mike Dobrinksi and Carl Newton and Sen. Casey Murdock.
Patzkowsky, who represents District 61 which includes a part of northern and western Woodward County, said the GOP Caucus had four major priorities – tackling illegal marijuana growers, rural broadband access, individual liberties and election integrity.
“Over 3,000 bills were filed, an amazing amount,” he said, noting that several had already been dropped. “Less than 5 percent of bills filed will ever become law. There are maybe 150 to 200 that the governor will sign.”
Patzkowsky said a priority of his is plugging abandoned oil and gas wells.
“There are 16,000 wells in Oklahoma that needs to be taken care of,” he said. “If you have an abandoned well on your property get them on a list.”
The state recently was awarded $78.2 million to work on cleaning up old wells.
He said legislators would be working on a way to speed up the process involved in ad valorem tax protests.
Dobrinksi represents District 59, which stretches from Garfield County to Woodward County, gave a shout out to the Technical Applications Program partnership with the middle school and High Plains.
“Hopefully by the time I continue on this path (in the legislature) we will find a way to put a TAP program in every public school in the state.”
Dobrinski said work was ongoing in bringing fiber broadband to Woodward and he has legislation to strengthen franchise laws for rural car dealers.
Speaker of the House Charles McCall said on Thursday the House would not be bringing up what has been called a school voucher bill in the Senate to allow public money to follow students to private schools.
Area legislators were happy to hear that announcement.
“We don’t have much appetite for vouchers on our end of the building,” Dobrinski said.
Newton, who represents District 58 which also includes a good part of Woodward County, said he is sponsoring legislation that would allow county assessors to talk to each other in regards to how oil and wind projects are assessed, a possible solution to continued ad valorem protests.
“That lack of communication causes problems,” Newton said.
He also is pushing a measure to allow farm kids or those who work on farms to be able to get a drivers’ license at age 15 for farm use only.
“They would be able to drive from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. but only for farm use,” Newton said.
In many places, that is already happening and “we’re just trying to make them legal,” he said. “It’s something to look at for rural Oklahoma.
Newton said the legislators have not forgotten about the land and buildings at the former WS Key prison outside of Fort Supply and a meeting is coming up next week to go over possibilities with state officials.
He said it’s pretty much a done deal that the Historic Fort Supply portion would be handed over to the historical society.
Newton said they were trying to keep the gun range local and give some requested property to the Fort Supply School District.
The question is the remaining buildings and the 3,200 acres. “We are interested in putting more jobs out there,” he said.
Murdock said the Senate has a pretty fair shot of not allowing a voucher bill to move forward.
He has a number of measures to strengthen bail laws to now allow simply “catch and release” with small bail numbers. He also is sponsoring a bill to keep money from outside of Oklahoma to influence ballot initiatives and affecgt policy.
Another idea he has is to take the sales tax from medical marijuana and use part to give sheriff’s a raise and another part to go to hospitals.
“With the (marijuana) grows our sheriff’s are the ones on the front lines,” he said. “And if it truly medical, then part of that sales tax should go to hospitals.”
