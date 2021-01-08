In a recent poll The News conducted online, 67.3 percent answered yes, 24.5 percent no and 8.2 percent were undecided on whether they plan to participate in COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available.
“Absolutely. As a teacher, I know there is the potential for exposure every single day,” Eric T. Scott replied on Twitter. “While some kids take the pandemic seriously, most don’t, and many of their families don’t. That is the unfortunate reality of living in rural Oklahoma.”
According to District 58 State Rep. Carl Newton, who has already accepted and received his vaccination, the forms asks if the patient has had a reaction to a previous vaccination in addition to other health history questions.
“On the shot form when we fill it out, you go down the checklist,” Newton said. “At the bottom you either accept or decline the vaccination. And so, it's a personal responsibility in the long run.”
On Monday, State Sen. Nathan Dahm from Broken Arrow filed three bills with the purpose of restraining the government’s power to enforce mandates in response to the pandemic. The first of the three bills would prohibit Oklahoma state agencies from forcing citizens to take any immunization, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I don't know that we can mandate people to take a shot that may put them at risk, or they feel like puts them at risk,” Newton said. “I’m not for mandating everybody get a vaccine.”
The second of Dahm’s three bills concern mandates forcing the wearing of masks on public or private property.
“I mean, I think in a crisis, you just got to use common sense,” Newton said. “I have a little concern about cities mandating everybody.”
District 27 State Sen. Casey Murdock said he believes in local control. He and Newton agreed that individual cities and businesses should have the right to have mandates for their own property if it fits their situations and business models.
“It's still your right to manage your life and your business the way you want to manage it. I don't like the government telling me what to do,” Murdock said. “Do what you need to do to protect yourself.. It’s personal responsibility.”
The third of Dahm’s bills would ensure contact tracing is not used without permission or a warrant.
“It would not shock me if the federal government doesn't start mandating stuff,” Murdock shared. “The federal government has every state in the United States over a barrel and more so now than before the pandemic, is we are addicted to that federal dollar. The federal grants the federal money that they give us. And that's the carrot that they get us to jump through their hoops.”
At the end of the day, Murdock said as conservative as Oklahoma is, it would be a tight vote and a tough decision choosing between federal dollars compared to individual rights.
“Especially health care in what we're going through with the health care,’ Murdock said. “With this pandemic our hospitals need that. Our assisted living facilities need federal money.”
