Lots of families will hit the roads this holiday weekend, getting in one last summer road trip before the season ends. As you celebrate the holiday this weekend, keep safety in mind.
Around 100 law enforcement agencies are teaming up in Oklahoma to help get drivers under the influence off the road.
There will be a number of DUI checkpoints set up across Oklahoma, manned by several law enforcement agencies including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the ENDUI Team.
As part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) is offering a $10 off Uber coupon for anyone who would use it, according to OHSO.
In addition to the DUI checkpoints, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will have several active projects that might impact travel:
I-40 and SH-6 are narrowed to one lane in Elk City.
I-40 is narrowed to one lane near Foss, Washita County.
US-270/US-183 is narrowed to one lane north of Seiling.
US-270 is narrowed to one lane south of Seiling.
US-81 is narrowed to one lane in Kingfisher.
US-60/US-81 is narrowed to one lane in Enid.
US-64/US-412 is narrowed to one lane near Enid.
There are also several projects going on in the metro areas.
Check www.oktraffic.org for real-time traffic information before traveling.
