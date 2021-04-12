Horace Mann Elementary teacher Lauren Stahlman was named Woodward Public Schools 2021 Teacher of the Year on Monday.
The announcement came during the Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Woodward Conference Center.
"I am humbled and honored to be standing here and I thank you all so much for this opportunity," Stahlman, who teaches special education, said in her speech after the announcement.
Other finalists were Jennifer Long, Moriah Graff and Beth Baker. The announcement was made by 2020 Teacher of the Year Lori Zimmerman.
Stahlman will represent Woodward in the State Teacher of the Year competition.
This year marked a milestone as it was the 50th year Woodward has recognized a Teacher of the Year.
In addition to the bell that comes along with being named Teacher of the Year, Stahlman received gifts from a number of local businesses.
Businesses providing gifts this year included:
Modern Appliance, The Flower Pot, The Bloom, Northwestern Electric, Just Beyond the Door, Goins, Quality Quick Lube, Grease Monkey, Jewelry Station, Merriman's, BancCentral, R-5, Sweet Surprises, Cowboy Tack Shop, A Touch of Home, Good to Go, Persimmon Creek, Brown's Shoe Fit, Cannavation, Midfirst, Main Street, Stride Bank, Stock Exchange Bank, Woodward News and Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
