The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma jumped to 719 in the latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Here is their April 1 report:
• As of this advisory, there are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
• There are an additional seven deaths:
◦ Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.
◦ One in Greer County, a female older than 65.
◦ One in Kay County, a male older than 65.
◦ One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
◦ One in Osage County, a male older than 65.
• There are 30 total deaths in the state.
• Drive-thru testing sites are open today:
◦ Woodward from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center.
◦ Altus from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Western Oklahoma State College.
◦ Comanche from 2 p.m - 4 p.m. at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
• REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
◦ No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
◦ People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
◦ On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
