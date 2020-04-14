“For those of us in Oklahoma we have to know how to manage a storm, and how to be able to help our neighbors in a storm,” U.S. Senator James Lankford encouraged during a teleconference town hall meeting Tuesday. “This is just a different kind of storm, and we need to be able to find ways to help each other.”
Lankford opened the meeting with an update on the Economic Impact Payments. He assured those who have been getting automatic deposit Social Security retirement or disability will receive their payments in the same account those come to.
“It is the target of the Treasury that by the end of this week the vast majority of those deposits will go out,” Lankford said. “But it will take a couple of weeks for them all to be able to get out just to process that many deposits in that many places.”
The Paycheck Protection Program was also a topic Lankford highlighted.
“It pays the salary for eight weeks for those employees. And pays some rent and utility costs as well,” Lankford explained. “The goal was that allow as many people as possible to stay connected to their work, rather than going to unemployment insurance.”
On coronavirus testing, Lankford said Oklahoma has tens of thousands of tests and more coming. Those tests are being distributed all across the state.
Lankford introduced Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) Executive Director Robin Roberson on the call to help with unemployment questions.
According to Roberson, OESC traditionally sees 1,500 to 2,000 average claims a week. They are now averaging closer to 45,000 claims a week with almost 200,000 claims since the beginning of March.
“We have about 800 persons working the phones right now so our average speed is now around 30 seconds for someone to answer the phone whereas, even a week ago, it was closer to six hours,” Roberson said. “So we're rapidly implementing different capabilities and technology to allow us to bring in additional support.”
Two weeks ago, OESC added an artificial intelligence bot powered by Google which is now helping answer basic questions on the OESC.ok.gov website.
“It's getting smarter, every single day,” Roberson said. “We hope for that to really help people moving forward.”
Roberson said the website is the best place to find out if you qualify for unemployment. Some qualifications have temporarily changed.
“What I love about the CARES Act is it lets people who traditionally weren't eligible apply for these benefits,” Roberson said. “It's important that people understand that if they're independent contractor or someone who's never qualified.”
According to Roberson, 187 volunteers trained over Easter weekend. They are from other state agencies are coming to the aid of OESC to help with unemployed claims. For those who have not been eligible, be ready to reapply in the next week or so for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
“There's two categories that we're working on getting programs in,” Roberson said. “Keep an eye on our website, we will announce it all over the place when that's ready to go.”
According to Lankford, opening businesses back up will be the responsibility of the state governors under the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control.
“With COVID-19 some people get it, and they literally don't even know they have it,” Lankford said. “And so they literally walk around, sharing this virus with other people, it won't hurt some people at all, but to some people, it can be deadly or it can be incredibly long to recover to it in the hospital. So it's an odd virus in that sense.”
Testing, treatment and vaccine options are part of the hold-up, according to Lankford.
“The main goals are a couple things. One is if we get faster testing, then we can move people back to work, because we're not trying to isolate,” Lankford said. “So the targets are looking for diminishing number of cases, increasing availability for testing. Those are the two big issues and treatment options that can be there if you're diagnosed with it, you have a way to be able to manage the treatment.”
Lankford expects even if things start reopening in May, there will still be a recommendation for cleaning and social distancing to make sure the number of cases doesn't accelerate.
“We're trying to deal with both the economic realities that are out there which everyone has to take seriously, and the health issues as well,” Lankford said.
Lankford also said additional money is going to the USDA to help target certain areas of farming and ranching. He encouraged those with employees (less than 500) to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Obviously, we’ve got to maintain our food supply right now,” Lankford said. “And being able to maintain the movement of food and fiber will be really important to us. So we've got to be able to keep those things going as well.”
