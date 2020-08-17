U. S. Sen. James Lankford made several local stops, including at the Woodward News, on Monday as he continued his August tour of Oklahoma.
"We're just out getting a chance to visit with people, see as many folks as we can," Lankford said. Throughout the week he had stops planned in Northwest Oklahoma and across the Panhandle. He had just completed a tour of southeastern Oklahoma.
COVID-19, the economy, postal service, trade with China and the protests are some of the topics Lankford said has been brought up during his visits.
The Senator said he has also received questions on additional federal funding during the pandemic.
Currently there is a stalemate over a fifth funding package with the Democrats wanting a $3.7 trillion bill.
"That's larger than the previous four (spending packages) combined, after the economy has been opened," he said. "That doesn't make sense. The need is less now than it was before."
Economically, he noted, some businesses are doing really well in this time period and for others, "it has been really brutal for them."
"We are trying to figure out how to target the need and not just throw money at the whole economy," he added.
Lankford said there are a few areas of common ground for a new spending package.
"There will be money for vaccines, money for additional testing, new types of testing," he said. "There will be some additional money for schools. I think there will be another round of paycheck protection program for businesses that are really hard hit.
"There are groups of small businesses that may need a second round of some support to survive."
Otherwise, there isn't much agreement.
"Beyond that it is difficult to find areas of common ground he said," noting a big fight over money to states. "Speaker Pelosi wants a trillion dollars for state expenses. To tell you how far out of line that really is, the total budgets for all 50 states for all agencies is $900 billion. A trillion is not even reasonable. You would double every state's budget for every single agency.
"There are states that have additional expenses but it's not double."
Lankford said in several Oklahoma communities he has visited, the sales tax revenue is actually up as people are shopping in local areas rather than traveling or going on vacation.
"In eastern Oklahoma last weekend, several communities’ sales tax was up 20 percent because people are not driving to Fort Smith or Tulsa to shop. They're staying at home," Lankford said.
