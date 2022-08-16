U. S. Sen. James Lankford said the country is on stage on of a 12 step program Monday evening. He met with about 30 Harper County residents at The Clover Inn in Laverne for a community meeting.
“We’re admitting we have a problem,” Lankford said. “ Our problem is not our Constitution. Our problem is we’re not following our Constitution.”
Lankford began his update with the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
“Both Trump supporters and non Trump supporters all have the same question,” Lankford said. “This sets a new precedent that the President can now go investigate the former president and go to the search warrant at their house.”
According to Lankford, this has never happened before.
“This is an argument about the National Archives,” Lankford explained. “According to the law, the documents the paper that’s created during their time in the White House all goes into the National Archives. It will eventually be transitioned into a presidential library.”
Getting all the documents into a presidential library takes several years, Lankford noted.
“Every president takes some documents with them and they have an argument with the National Archives, whether this is the President’s personal papers or whether it’s National Archives papers. That’s normal,” Lankford said. “What’s the hurry is to do it right now. Why would you need a search warrant to do this?”
According to Lankford, three committees are taking this on. Homeland Security Committee has jurisdiction. The Judiciary Committee has oversight over the FBI, asking why the warrant was written so broad. The Intelligence Committee has made a formal request to determine if the documents in question are classified.
“I’ve had folks say nothing has happened and that’s not true. All three committees on the Republican side have already started asking questions,” Lankford shared. “This has got to get resolved.”
The next issue Lankford said he’s received a lot of questions on is the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act.
“The Inflation Reduction Act has really had three different names,” Lankford began. “ It started out as the Green New Deal. And the term Green New Deal became so toxic that they dropped that name.”
According to Lankford, some other things were added into it and they started calling it Build Back Better.
“It had the same core elements of the Green New Deal,” Lankford said. “Build Back Better became so toxic, they now shifted it over and renamed it the inflation Reduction Act.”
Lankford spoke on the Senate floor Saturday for 30 minutes, walking through section by section asking which part of the bill reduces inflation.
“None. And it’s not just my opinion,” Lankford said. “ The Congressional Budget Office, who does all the scoring looked at it and said this bill doesn’t reduce inflation.”
Allocating $3 billion to increase the bureaucracy at Health and Human Services for office space, new employees and new computers, is one example. Medicare price Medicare price negotiating will start in 2026 with the government setting prices for 10 drugs, according to Lankford.
“If the drug company disagrees with the price that Health and Human Services picks for that drug, Health and Human Services is able to put a 95 percent tax on their company,” Lankford explained. “How does that sound for the Iron Fist of the government? Literally, if you don’t agree with the price, they said they (will) shut your company down. No one can survive a 95% tax on your company.”
According to Lankford, some drug companies have immediately paused starting new clinical trials in hesitation.
Lankford has been working with the FDA and the legislative group to bring biosimilar insulin to the market next year.
“It will be released at $30,” Lankford said. “This is getting solved in the market. It doesn’t need the price controls and government controlling every entity to be able to do this. There is a way to be able to do it that allows the market to be able to drive this and keep the government out of everybody’s business.”
According to Lankford, the Inflation Reduction Act will also raise the price of natural gas an estimated 17 percent.
Area Storm Chaser Marty Logan brought up concern about funding for rural volunteer firefighters.
Lankford said he has already started visiting with some of the other senators about the two to three year payout from FEMA on national disasters.
Residents also asked about unfair tax credits on wind farms, lack of COVID funding for assisted living centers, term limits and the general state of the republic.
“Government is notoriously inefficient,” Lankford stated. “I do think government is good at setting the boundaries, but they’re terrible at not messing with the boundaries once they set (them) up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.