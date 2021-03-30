Redistricting and Chinese land ownership were main topics during the Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) annual legislative panel which was held virtually on Friday.
Approximately 55 NwOA members were present in addition to District 27 Sen. Casey Murdock, District 19 Sen. Roland Pederson, District 41 Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, District 57 Rep. Anthony Moore, District 58 Rep. Carl Newton and District 59 Rep. Mike Dobrinski.
Among questions from members was the growing concern with land ownership by primarily Chinese owned companies buying land at four times the market value for medical marijuana growing facilities.
“That is not unique in Northwest Oklahoma, although we certainly care about what's going on out here it's happening all over the state,” Dobrinski said. “Medical marijuana is pretty much like the Wild West.”
According to Dobrinski, the fact that is housed under the Oklahoma Department of Health creates challenges as far as enforcement.
Once permits are received for the growing, the products are not going through state approved testing facilities or being sold to Oklahoma dispensaries, according to Dobrinski.
“It's obvious that the black market is quickly overtaking our medical marijuana presence in the State of Oklahoma,” Dobrinski said. “Actions are being taken. Everyone is concerned. I assure you it's not falling on deaf ears.”
According to Moore, a lot of the companies are using legal loopholes to purchase land in Oklahoma.
“Continue to be people of integrity and tell people that just because it's easy, doesn't mean it's right,” Moore said. “They're coming to your neighbor and saying, hey I'll give you $10,000 for you to be the front man on this.”
Crosswhite-Hader mentioned a bill that passed through the house and is now in the Senate that would put medical marijuana under the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE).
Redistricting was also a topic of discussion.
“Normally, with the census numbers we should get those in April the first from the federal government (but) because of COVID last year, they continue to take the numbers all the way through September,” Crosswhite-Hader said. “We, by law have to be out of session by the last Friday in May. Normally that gives us a couple of months for redistricting calculations. This throws us into quite a quandary.”
According to Crosswhite-Hader, the time crunch will definitely mean some kind of special session will have to be held, probably in October.
“I think it's looking pretty good,” Newton added. “We're trying to maintain as many rural legislators as we can. And we, as far as Northwest Oklahoma, I don't see that we're going to lose any legislators in our area.”
According to Murdock, about a quarter of Oklahoma will soon only have one representative in the Senate.
“It looks like I am going to get a promotion,” Murdock said. “I am going to be solidly representing 25 percent of Oklahoma's area whenever this redistricting is done. So I'm looking forward to that.”
Pederson, who represents Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Kay counties, suggested Murdock get a faster horse.
“Unfortunately, many of the rural areas, continue to lose population and so we have to gain it by getting larger, territories,” Pederson said.
Other issues discussed during the panel were Medicaid, tele-health, broadband and more.
NwOA Chairman of the Board James Leonard wrapped the session up with the announcement of some in-person events later this year.
“Northwest Oklahoma Alliance will be holding an in person, quarterly luncheon on Tuesday, July 27 at the Woodward Conference Center,” Leonard announced. “Also in October, we're pretty excited, we're finally going to be able to host our first ever Teeny Tiny Town Summit. So be on the lookout for more information. We hope to see you in person at our upcoming events.”
For more information about NwOA, visit NwOkA.com or call 580-233-4232.
