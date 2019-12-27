The new year is right around the corner and Senator Casey Murdock has some big plans for 2020.
“Throughout my time as a Representative and now as a Senator, I have always made my district and its constituents my number one priority,” Murdock wrote in an email. “With the 2020 session quickly approaching, I have requested several bills that I believe will be beneficial to us.”
The Senator wants to ensure that the state is a good steward of its tax payers’ dollars, firstly. However, Murdock’s main concern is the amount of land the government owns in rural Oklahoma and how it’s impacting communities.
“My main focus this year will be capping the Wildlife Department at owning a maximum of 350,000 acres,” Murdock said. “Currently they own 350,000 and they lease out an additional 1.2 million acres. That means they control 1.5 million acres for hunting in the state.”
The Wildlife Department has expressed interest in expanding their lands, according to Murdock.
“The Wildlife Department has been trying to buy 7,000 acres in Major County and 7,000 - 8,000 acres in Beaver County,” Murdock explained. “They looked into buying land in Cimarron County that was 45,000 acres.”
Murdock expressed concern at the loss of agricultural land owned by residents.
“When they buy 7,000 acres in Major or Beaver County that is agricultural land being taken away,” Murdock said. “Another state agency owns 750,000 acres throughout the state of Oklahoma. Most of this state owned land is in Senate District 27. This is hurting our rural district because there isn’t a family owning that land and shopping at our local businesses.”
The Senator wants to know when will enough by enough.
“How much is enough,” he asked. “How much land does our government need to own? America was not made great by the government owning land, it was made great by it’s people owning land.”
Some other issues catching Murdock's focus is the upcoming 2020 census.
In a recent town hall meeting in Woodward, Murdock brought up the importance of participating in the census.
"I have seen every federal dollar that government doles out, the census count is in that formula somehow," Murdock said. "Whether it's FEMA money or the fires, money to hospitals and money to schools. It is important that we fill that census out."
Murdock noted that the census is also critical in redistricting and he is working to keep District 27 (already at 15,000 square miles) as rural as possible.
Murdock said he would also try to reinstate the 1,000 feet drug free zone around schools that he said was a casualty of the criminal justice reform packages from state questions 780 and 781.
He would also like to develop a registry for convicted cattle thieves. In essence if you are convicted of cattle rustling, your name would go into a registry.
