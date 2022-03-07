The little bit of moisture area received yesterday, it was not enough to halt the burn ban.
“It was only under a tenth of an inch. We are still under an exceptional drought,” said Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer at the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning.
Commissioners then extended the burn ban until March 21. The ban was first instituted in December.
According to the weather.com from the Weather Channel, the next chance at moisture would be Friday morning snow showers before noon. However over the weekend it is to be 50 degrees on Saturday and 72 degrees on Sunday with an outlook of 70 degrees during the week.
Sandy Settle, emergency response coordinator, was at the meeting to discuss the agreement between the Commissioners and the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. It allows the Health Department to receive grants.
“Grants are used for response equipment and other needed materials. We are also looking at getting a printer and laminator to help us with our signs for the types of events,” Settle said. The contract was approved.
Donny Thorn was appointed to replace Vernie Matt on the MAPC Board and alternate to Troy White as Representative to the Northwest Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority Board.
Routine reports were approved along with the maximum monthly highway expenditures for February with all Districts receiving a minimum of $88,000.
The Court Clerk Record Management and Preservation Monthly Report for March was approved for $42,539.31.
Dr. Tom M. Lucas, advisor to High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council, joined the conversation during new or unforeseen business. The council is a non-profit that promotes local businesses, industry and follow up on new or expanding business opportunities when commissioners are asked for assistance. Follow-up would include contacting the persons or company, referrals for financing and other activities necessary to bring about the establishment or expansion of the business. That includes coordinating with other economic development organizations.
Clint White, Commissioner for District 2 stated he is interested if Lucas could get information on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Grants. Lucas said he could “make a list once a month of programs that have grant opportunities, agencies, due dates and such.”
“The meeting we had with Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) had a list that was very beneficial to me and that might help as well. It has a list of grants, like block grants and a timeline of when to apply,” Clint White said. The NwOA represents counties in the Northwest quadrant of the state and facilitates the efforts of regional leaders to promote economic and community development.
