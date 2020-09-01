Labor Day gas prices could be the lowest since 2004, according to GasBuddy.
The company is predicting a national average down nearly 37 cents from last year.
“With Hurricane Laura now behind us and many refineries returning to service, gas prices will begin to head lower just in time for the Labor Day weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis said. “The good news doesn’t end with Labor Day: gas prices will likely continue falling as seasonal factors kick in, reducing demand, and in addition, we switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just a couple of weeks.”
GasBuddy’s study shows U.S. motorists can work 19 percent fewer hours on average to pay their annual gasoline bill compared to 2019.
“Despite the drop in amount of labor needed to fuel the car, it is sadly juxtaposed with historic unemployment rates,” said De Haan. “Fewer hours of work required to fill a gas tank does not offer much relief for millions of Americans without jobs across the country.”
The study looked at the May 2019 state-by-state median wage data from the Department of Labor, as well as their company data, to calculate average yearly demand by state, using the average price on record, by state, on August 14, 2020.
Gas prices in Woodward on Tuesday are around $2 per gallon.
