The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) is pleased to announce Kyle Reynolds of Woodward Public Schools as the 2022 OASA District 2 Superintendent of the Year. Reynolds will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference on June 7-9, 2022.
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who:
• demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration
• have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education
• can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others
• have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job
• have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level
• have made contributions to educational administration
“Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA Executive Director. “These school leaders have led through a pandemic along with many other challenges. They have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Kyle Reynolds is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders who represent the next level in school leadership.”
OASA has 20 Districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District. Reynolds is a Woodward Boomer graduate of 1986 and has served as superintendent of Woodward Public Schools for eight years with a total of 27 years in the district. He and his wife, Stacy, have two kids and three grandchildren and are both involved in numerous church and civic organizations. Kyle is currently serving as the president of OASA.
“I am blessed and humbled by this honor from my colleagues in northwest Oklahoma. My families’ roots in this area go back over a hundred years, and I think this is the best part of the state to live and raise a family. I am proud to be a part of the education profession where I can fight to make a positive difference for our students, schools, and community every day," Reynolds said.
Visit the CCOSA website to see past Administrator of the Year awardees. For more information about OASA and CCOSA, please visit www.ccosa.org.
