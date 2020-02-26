IEA (Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc.) Safety Manager Paul Groves spoke to Kiwanis Club of Woodward at AllianceHealth on Wednesday.
Groves has worked in oil and gas and coal refinery, in addition to green energy. He said everything in energy production has its positives and negatives.
“It's a crazy, crazy thing to think about when you start thinking about what are the negative side of things and what are the positive side of things,” Groves said. “Anything that man builds, and we all know that, has a positive and negative side on things.”
According to Groves, the Boiling Springs Wind Farm will have 63 turbines. The foundation of each turbine will have 350 yards of concrete and about half a million pounds of rebar and will produce between 2.3 to 2.8 megawatts.
“We’ve put up as many as 300 per site, so this project right here is a smaller one,” Groves said. “You could probably power half a town with some megawatts like that. It goes a long ways. It's distributed out to so many different co-ops etc, so you don't really know where the energy is going.”
In fact sites like this are computer based and can be run from a corporate office in California, according to Groves.
“Their computer (is) designed so they follow the wind through the computer,” Groves said. “They create the best drag they can get for the kinetic energy they’re trying to create. And the wind creates a kinetic energy and spins the blade.”
According to Groves, the turbines work similar to a car transmission’s gears with the tip of the blades moving about 120 miles per hour.
After answering some technical questions about the turbines themselves, Groves began to share from his 15 year expertise in safety management and as a Red Cross CPR trainer, OSHA 500 instructor and High Angle Rescue trainer.
“We call it behavior based safety,” Groves said. “We have to make sure that everybody is trained, educated and communicates a good safety program out there in the field to protect everybody.”
At a height of 330 feet in the air, Groves said it’s very dangerous and keeping policies and procedures are important to keep everyone safe.
“One of the things that we're doing for you guys as far as Woodward County is we’re hiring a lot of locals,” Groves said. “We’re training them and we're teaching them how to conduct themselves safely on project like this. We’re giving them the resources they need to be successful.”
Keeping all safety training and instruction in-house, Groves identified differing cultures in the energy industry as a challenge.
“It's not always easy, because you get different cultures and the oil and gas culture is different than green energy,” Groves said. “They think differently. They have different training background etc. Sometimes it's hard to train these individuals to understand what we're trying to achieve.”
Each employee on site is required to have proper training, documentation, certification and evaluation to make sure they are capable of understanding any piece of equipment before they are allowed to operate it. New employees wear an orange vest and are watched over by seasoned employees in yellow vests, according to Groves.
Before tower climbing, employees must also go through a fit-for-duty medical evaluation.
“You've got to be mentally and physically capable doing (this) type of work,” Groves said. “We put a lot of emphasis in trying to make sure the individual has the resources, the training and the medical evaluation etc... so that they’re all prepared.”
According to Groves, once they are finished fabricating and constructing the turbines, IEA will leave the turbines to the owner. Right now GE owns these turbines, but they will sign them off to some other owner/operator, who is unknown at this time.
In the process, IEA tries to hire and train at least 35 percent of their employees from the local community.
Groves was projecting they might be done commissioning, energizing and cleaning up for handing the facility over sometime in December. The newer wind turbines are estimated to last around 25 years.
“New technology has come a long ways. Wind turbines are not what they use to be,” Groves said. “It’s not necessarily free energy, but it’s a lot more economical than fossil fuels.”
