Woodward Public Schools are scheduled to start classes Thursday, Aug. 22. Here are some important dates to keep in mind.
High School:
Aug. 13 - Concurrent enrollment and orientation for juniors and seniors - 6 p.m. in the WHS Media Center
Aug. 19 - Rookie Camp - Freshman orientation at 5:30 p.m. in the WHS auditorium
Middle School:
Aug. 21 - WMS schedule pickup - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 21 - Meet Your Teacher - 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cedar Heights:
Aug. 20 - Meet Your Teacher - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Horace Mann:
Aug. 20 - Meet Your Teacher - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Highland Park:
Aug. 20 - Meet Your Teacher - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Early Childhood Center:
Aug. 19 - Meet Your Teacher - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at ECC
Aug. 22 - Pre Kindergarten Orientation Day - Boys 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. - Girls 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
For more dates, visit woodwardps.net and click the calendar tab.
