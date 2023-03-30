By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
Kevin Martin is Woodward’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.
The announcement capped the 7th annual Taste of Woodward at the Conference Center Thursday.
Martin is the owner of McDonald’s of Woodward and a strong community supporter, helping raise thousands of dollars for Western Plains Youth and Family Services through three major fundraising events. He also helps out with church and school fundraisers, Crystal Christmas and more.
He is also actively involved with school activities, helping sponsor the regional powerlifting event and more.
Martin is a member of the Woodward Industrial Foundation, Chamber of Commerce and is on the Professional Responsibilities Tribunal appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Martin has been with McDonald’s for 30 years and became an owner in 2004. Most recently he led a complete rebuild of the local store in 2022.
In the nomination letter it was noted that “Kevin has a big heart supporting and encouraging the kids in our community. He’s always willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.”
Also during the meeting, the Chamber’s Student Citizens of the Year, WHS juniors Barrett Love and Lillian Higareda, were recognized.
The business portion of the meeting includes the recognition of retiring directors and installation of new board members. Retiring board chair Crystal Simmons will pass the gavel to incoming chair Austin Vanderwork.
Joining Vanderwork on the incoming Board of Directors are Erik Hudson, chairman elect; Lorne Clark, vice chair; Logan Hamilton, treasurer and Simmons will serve as past chair.
Retiring directors being recognized include Justin Bowers, Brian Cook, Darren Cottom, Destiny Howard, Kevin Martin and Eric Wheeler.
Previous Citizens of the Year
1981 – Harry Lynch
1982 – David Houston
1983 – Jack Luthi
1984 – LaVern Phillips
1985 – Dr. John Hawkins
1986 – Mick Zaloudek
1987 – Dr. John Carmichael
1988 – Lanny Duckett
1989 – Dr. Lloyd Peck
1990 – Bud Nelson
1991 – Bruce Benbook
1992 – George Goetzinger
1993 – Hugh R. Jones
1994 – John Goetzinger
1995 – Jerry Meece
1996 – Harold and Virginia Lowery
1997 – Denny Hopkins
1998 – Dr. Helen Chiou
1999 – Ted Kyle
2000 – Wanda Blakley
2001 – Jim Eskew
2002 – Buster and Jean Stoner
2003 – Dr. Trent Yadon
2004 – Don Gaston
2005 – Bill Fanning
2006 – Krista Yadon
2007 – Doug Williams
2008 – Roscoe Hill
2009 – Dr. Deena Fisher
2010 – Debbie Gentry
2011 – Steve Jones
2012 – Bobby Alexander
2013 – Chris Keeton
2014 – Jim McKay
2015 – Ira Smith
2016 – Renee Cudd
2017 – Leah Barby
2018 – Rocky and Mary Jane Simmons
2019 – Dwight Hughes
2020 – Alan Riffel
2021 – Linda Harrison
