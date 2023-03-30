Citizen of the Year

Linda Harrison presents Woodward's Citizen of the Year award to McDonald's owner Kevin Martin at the Woodward Conference Center on Thursday. Harrison is the previous citizen of the year and made the announcement during the chamber's Taste of Woodward event. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

By Johnny McMahan

Managing Editor

Kevin Martin is Woodward’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.

The announcement capped the 7th annual Taste of Woodward at the Conference Center Thursday.

Martin is the owner of McDonald’s of Woodward and a strong community supporter, helping raise thousands of dollars for Western Plains Youth and Family Services through three major fundraising events. He also helps out with church and school fundraisers, Crystal Christmas and more.

He is also actively involved with school activities, helping sponsor the regional powerlifting event and more.

Martin is a member of the Woodward Industrial Foundation, Chamber of Commerce and is on the Professional Responsibilities Tribunal appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Martin has been with McDonald’s for 30 years and became an owner in 2004. Most recently he led a complete rebuild of the local store in 2022.

In the nomination letter it was noted that “Kevin has a big heart supporting and encouraging the kids in our community. He’s always willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Also during the meeting, the Chamber’s Student Citizens of the Year, WHS juniors Barrett Love and Lillian Higareda, were recognized.

The business portion of the meeting includes the recognition of retiring directors and installation of new board members. Retiring board chair Crystal Simmons will pass the gavel to incoming chair Austin Vanderwork.

Joining Vanderwork on the incoming Board of Directors are Erik Hudson, chairman elect; Lorne Clark, vice chair; Logan Hamilton, treasurer and Simmons will serve as past chair.

Retiring directors being recognized include Justin Bowers, Brian Cook, Darren Cottom, Destiny Howard, Kevin Martin and Eric Wheeler.

Previous Citizens of the Year

1981 – Harry Lynch

1982 – David Houston

1983 – Jack Luthi

1984 – LaVern Phillips

1985 – Dr. John Hawkins

1986 – Mick Zaloudek

1987 – Dr. John Carmichael

1988 – Lanny Duckett

1989 – Dr. Lloyd Peck

1990 – Bud Nelson

1991 – Bruce Benbook

1992 – George Goetzinger

1993 – Hugh R. Jones

1994 – John Goetzinger

1995 – Jerry Meece

1996 – Harold and Virginia Lowery

1997 – Denny Hopkins

1998 – Dr. Helen Chiou

1999 – Ted Kyle

2000 – Wanda Blakley

2001 – Jim Eskew

2002 – Buster and Jean Stoner

2003 – Dr. Trent Yadon

2004 – Don Gaston

2005 – Bill Fanning

2006 – Krista Yadon

2007 – Doug Williams

2008 – Roscoe Hill

2009 – Dr. Deena Fisher

2010 – Debbie Gentry

2011 – Steve Jones

2012 – Bobby Alexander

2013 – Chris Keeton

2014 – Jim McKay

2015 – Ira Smith

2016 – Renee Cudd

2017 – Leah Barby

2018 – Rocky and Mary Jane Simmons

2019 – Dwight Hughes

2020 – Alan Riffel

2021 – Linda Harrison

