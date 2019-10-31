Keep the Beat donates life-saving device

An AED machine is donated to the Woodward Arts Theatre on Monday by Keep the Beat. Pictured are Krista Yadon, Woody Leonard & Michelle Murray of WATC Board with Randy and Peggy Shaw and their sons, Scott Shaw who is holding the machine that saved his life and his older brother Ryan Shaw. Next is Ingrid Meinders of the WATC Board and High Plains Technology Center Superintendent Dwight Hughes who the Shaws credit with being instrumental in setting all of this up. (Photo by Alyssa Lee)