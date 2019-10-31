Keep the Beat donates life-saving device

On Monday, Oct. 28, something special happened at the Woodward Arts Theatre. No, it was not a grand performance. While there is nearly always someone singing or humming a tune in the historic building, this event was different.
But, before we get ahead of ourselves, we need to go back in time. Not too far, just the beginning of this year.
On Jan. 20th, 40-year-old Scott Shaw went into sudden Cardiac Arrest.
“Had it not been for his wife administering life-saving CPR,” Scott’s Mother Peggy Shaw stated. “His life would have ended before the paramedics arrived.”
After arrival, the ambulance crew used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), shocking Scott five times to revive him, according to Peggy.
“The defibrillator made the defining difference between life and death for Scott,” Peggy said. “We feel like our son was given the gift of a second chance at life and want to pass that gift on.”
As a result of Scott’s experience, his parents, Randy and Peggy Shaw, formed Keep the Beat, hoping to make AEDs available in public gathering places. Keep the Beat is part of the Woodward Community Foundation and Chamber Community Foundation.
Now, fast forward back to the present. On Monday, Keep the Beat donated an AED to be installed in the Woodward Arts Theatre.
Woodward Arts Theatre Director Laurie Steenbergen noted Peggy’s passion and said the Woodward Arts Theatre Council Board is scheduling a training for the staff and volunteers so they will feel comfortable using it if they need to.
“I am so grateful to the Shaws and Keep the Beat for the donation,” Steenbergen said. “We have large groups of all ages and health, so this could save someone’s life.”
AEDs are also installed in the Woodward Public Schools, according to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
“We have them at all sites except the admin building,” Reynolds said.
According to Woodward County EMS Paramedic Marty Graham, AEDs are relatively easy to use. They speak, giving directions to follow making them pretty user friendly.
There are some cautions in using an AED that people should be aware of though, according to Graham. Things such as standing water in the area, a pacemaker, medical patches or hair on the victim’s chest are all considerations.
“Take a regular CPR class and we’ll show you how to use them,” Graham said. “What makes the difference is what the bystander does before we get there. I encourage as many people as can to take a class and refreshers periodically.”
Graham said it is most likely that you will have to use such a device on a close friend or family member and in the cases he’s seen the bystander training is what made the difference before paramedics got to the scene.
