State Sen. Casey Murdock recently called on Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Board of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) to reconsider a decision to reduce the number of beds in Hooker’s Texas County Juvenile Detention Center from six to zero.
With changes in law regarding juvenile detention recently, the Oklahoma Panhandle may be left without viable options for the board and treatment of underage offenders.
Murdock said he is concerned with the complete lack of rural representation on the Board of Juvenile Affairs.
“Currently, all nine members of the board either live in the Oklahoma City or Tulsa areas,” Murdock said. “The board must take into account the needs of rural Oklahoma, particularly the geographical constraints of the panhandle.”
District Attorney for District 1 James Mike Boring questions whether some of the members on the board really understand the issues distant rural communities of Oklahoma have to deal with.
“I am very concerned about the makeup of the board,” Boring said. “In addition to that, OJA is the only board or commission in the state that deals with any kind of law enforcement or legal offenses against our society that the DA (District Attorney) system is not represented on that border commission.”
Boring stressed giving the people of Oklahoma a voice on the OJA board, saying a a DA or an assistant DA who’s job is dealing directly with these kids is very important.
With budget cuts across the board in the combination oil crisis and pandemic causing extreme economic concerns, it’s understandable that OJA would not be exempt. Taking a bold move, they are proposing cutting contracted beds in the state from 371 to 229.
According to the OJA board meeting packet for May 12, the only two county juvenile detention centers with no proposed cuts are Cleveland and Comanche Counties. Several are proposed to be cut completely, including Beckham, Bryan, Creek, Muskogee and Texas Counties.
“That gets us down to 12 facilities left in the state,” Boring said. “They decided they needed to go ahead and eliminate our six beds out here.”
According to Boring, no one he knows of in his district was consulted or notified until the day before the meeting.
Boring immediately got on the agenda for a prescribed three minutes of public comment for the meeting the next morning.
“And for two hours they debated this stuff. Most of it focused on our facility,” Boring said. “Several of the commissioners recognize that our situation out here was unique.”
According to Boring, it is not uncommon for Woodward and Enid Juvenile Detention centers to be full. With only a limited number of officers in the panhandle and few, if any female officers to transport a child, having to take a child from the panhandle to Enid or further is an extreme drain on resources.
“If we have a female juvenile in Cimarron County, I've got the sheriff, under-sheriff and in one deputy and two of them are going to have to travel to wherever this kid has to go,” Boring shared. “I've got a county over here that's basically going to have no law enforcement presence.”
Boring also made the point that it’s not just transport, but the officers have to go back for court appearances and hearings.
More importantly, most of the kids going into detention have been in trouble several times and have already been in counseling, according to Boring.
“We're trying to keep them on the straight and narrow,” Boring said. “If we have to transport them to Garfield County or Tulsa, or southeast Oklahoma, nearly all of them are in counseling. Well, the counseling ends and there is no way for the parents to go see those kids.”
A lot of the families with troubled kids are lower income who can’t afford to miss work or pay for the travel expenses. The OJA counselors in the panhandle area also must have personal, direct contact with the kids, making travel at state expense necessary as well, according to Boring.
“It's just crazy for us to have transport these kids,” Boring said.
Boring also made the point that facilities in other parts of the state often send their kids out to Texas County when they are full. On the same accord, when the panhandle is needing to find a bed elsewhere in the state, an empty bed can be hard to find.
“Most of the time we've got one or two open beds, and pretty much everybody in the state knows that,” Boring said.
On occasions in the past, rural DA’s would end up putting kids in county jail, trying to isolate them, because they had no place to hold them.
Kids who have committed violent crimes and have youthful offender charges filed against them are typically held in the county jail instead of juvenile detention, but Boring noted that under a new law going into effect in July they won't be able to do that anymore. The new law will require youthful offenders who commit violent crimes to be held in a detention center instead.
“So, we got an extra load of pretty violent kids, typically,” Boring said. “I know it's not just us that needs this center. If we added those six beds that we got back in, it's my belief that they will stay full all the time. With this reduction that OJA is making in the rest of the state, everybody's going to need spare bed somewhere. There's going to be an extremely limited number of spare beds.”
According to Boring, State judges, DA’s and OJA have all worked hard to keep from putting any kids in detention that don’t absolutely have to be during the pandemic.
“When this is over, we're going to have more kids, maybe go back to detention for a lot of different reasons,” Boring said. “When we get back to pre COVID numbers, which I think we clearly are going to, we out here in the panhandle have a big problem because we're not gonna be able to get a kid into detention. It's just that simple.”
District 1 had a total of 29 detention admissions for the 2019/2020 Fiscal Year, which is about the average admissions for a county in Oklahoma, according to the packet.
Woodward has 10 licensed and certified beds, which OJA proposes to cut to 8 contracted, according to the packet. Woodward County had 18 detention admissions last year.
Oklahoma Board of Juvenile Affairs governing body consists of nine appointed members:
Appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt:
1. One Agents Alliance Chief Leaning Officer Karen Youngblood, of Oklahoma City
2. Psychologist Dr. Stephen Grissom, of Tulsa
3. Langston University Foundation Executive Director Mautra S. Jones, of Oklahoma City
4. Retired Cleveland County District Judge Janet Foss, of Norman
5. Foster Care Advocate Dr. Amy Emerson, of Tulsa
Appointed by House Speaker Charles McCall:
1. University of Oklahoma Executive Affairs Vice President Sean Burrage, of Norman
2. James Martin Company Executive Officer Jenna Worthen, of Oklahoma City
Appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat:
1. Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council Executive Director Timothy Tardibono, of Bethany
2. Retired Navy SEAL Officer Dr. Sidney Ellington, of Oklahoma City
In order to contact OJA write or call:
Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs
3812 N. Santa Fe Suite 400
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
405-530-2800
