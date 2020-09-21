The first trial in Woodward County since covid hit the nation began Monday morning. One other had been scheduled, but was canceled during jury selection last month.
At 9 a.m. around 70 potential jurors gathered at the Woodward County Event Center instead of the traditional courthouse setting due to the pandemic situation. Everyone was given a temperature check and offered a mask, if they didn’t already have one, as they came in the building. Chairs were spread the suggested 6 feet apart, according to CDC guidelines and were quietly filled as District Judge Justin Eilers began calling a few individuals before the proceedings began, some leaving and some being reseated.
“I’ve got a duty to make sure everyone’s as safe as possible,” Eilers began. “I’m wearing one (mask) as an example. With my beard, it’s not at all comfortable.”
Eilers asked anyone unwilling or unable to wear a mask for the entirety of the trial to step forward. Only two did. They both chatted with the judge for a few moments and then quietly left the building.
Eilers also asked that everyone follow tradition, even though they were not in a traditional courtroom setting, by removing all head coverings.
Proceedings began at 9:13 a.m. with Eilers reading instructions, one of those regarding electronics. Jurors are prohibited all electronic devices during the trial or to use them in any way related to the trial during breaks and no device is allowed in the jury room.
Woodward County Court Clerk Tammy Roberts then commenced drawing names from a tumbler and calling them out. By 9:30, 22 potential jurors were separated from the rest.
Eilers said he is anticipating a four-day trial and began eliminating people one-by-one by asking questions from health and ability to set through a four-day trial to whether or not they felt they could be unbiased for the situation and people involved.
Only a few personally knew the parties involved.
Once the 22 were narrowed down and alternates were decided upon, Eilers thanked everyone.
“It always amazes me how well mannered people in Northwest Oklahoma are,” Eilers said.
Eilers released everyone at 1:15 p.m. to reconvene at the Woodward County courthouse at 2:30 p.m. for the trial of Joshua Gregory Anthony for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 years. Charges were filed against Anthony `on Aug. 24, 2018. He is being represented by Ryan D. Recker of Weatherford and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Susan K. Meinders.
Upon reconvening, the two alternate jurors, one male and one female, were sworn in and all the jurors were introduced.
Eilers opened with instructions. Jurors are required to decide guilt only beyond any reasonable doubt. They are also to determine the facts based on the evidence presented during the trial. Jurors are also to determine the credibility of each witness and are not required to believe each testimony, even under oath. The case is to be decided based solely on the evidence presented.
Meinders then read the information of the case and gave initial comments. The defense attorney commented as well before Eilers recessed for the day to reconvene at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
