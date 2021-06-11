The June 2021 distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from April business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from April 16th to 30th and estimated sales from May 1st to the 15th.
The disbursement of $183,157,926 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $40,826,490 from the $142,331,436 distributed to the cities and towns in June last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $24,521,257.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $30,856,699 sales tax disbursement and a $5,405,288 use tax disbursement.
City June 2021 June 2020
Arnett $14,676.84 $15,481.59
Beaver $31,427.30 $36,711.29
Buffalo $21,933.85 $30,896.32
Camargo $2,292.52 $3,985.27
Canton $28,063.12 $32,173.69
Fairview $142,619.72 $121,538.62
Fargo $3,822.39 $3,191.63
Forgan $2,693.08 $2,798.34
Fort Supply $616.45 $3,326.43
Freedom $2,086.61 $1,462.48
Gage $4,243.72 $3,076.49
Laverne $33,906.86 $31,386.07
Leedey $10,290.56 $11,547.24
Mooreland $30,316.95 $23,442.84
Seiling $83,511.81 $49,620.33
Shattuck $53,880.14 $61,742.14
Taloga $3,749.35 $3,783.47
Vici $22,585.87 $22,294.65
Waynoka $37,550.74 $33,225.25
Woodward $1,043,206.04 $858,805.45
County June 2021 June 2020
Beaver $52,520.85 $64,720.18
Dewey $100,784.00 $100,084.89
Ellis $103,508.60 $131,983.05
Harper $44,950.53 $53,021.06
Major $171,134.49 $144,567.04
Woods $74,202.38 $61,094.98
Woodward $287,693.60 $240,585.14
