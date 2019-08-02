Oklahoma saw the return of drought conditions during the month of July as the unforgiving Oklahoma summer went on, according to State Climatologist Gary McManus.
“The lack of rain coincided with intermittent periods of hot, windy weather,” McManus said. “Those sporadic bouts of extreme summer conditions helped to accelerate the drought development process, despite the month being cooler than normal overall.”
Even with cooler than normal temperatures, severe weather made an appearance.
“Severe weather still made its presence known with reports of the customary culprits, including high winds, large hail, and flash flooding,” McManus explained. “There were no official reports of tornadoes. The preliminary Oklahoma twister count for 2019 stood at 129 at the end of July, the second highest total since accurate records began in 1950. The highest total of 145 occurred in 1999.”
Rainfall totals for the state sat below normal, adding to the drought conditions.
“According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average rainfall total was 1.63 inches, 1.25 inches below normal, to rank as the 29th driest July since records began in 1895,” McManus said. “Significant deficits reigned across much of central and western Oklahoma… The first seven months of the year were still extremely wet with a January-July statewide average of 27.86 inches, a surplus of 5.95 inches and the ninth wettest such period on record.”
Average temperatures were cooler than normal with a statewide average of 80.2 degrees.
“Several cold fronts helped keep the extreme heat confined within shorter windows,” McManus said. “The strongest of those fronts moved through the state on the 22nd, dropping high temperatures into the low 80s. Lows in the 50s were common, and Camargo dropped to 48 degrees on the 24th for the month’s lowest reading.”
The highest reported temperature in the state was 116 degrees in Burneyville on July 10.
“Nearly six percent of the state was in moderate drought according to the July 30 U.S. Drought Monitor report, and another 13 percent was considered ‘abnormally dry,’ a drought precursor,” McManus said. “Drought development is considered likely across the western two-thirds of the state through the end of August according to the Climate Predication Center’s (CPC) monthly drought outlook.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.