Another 28,831 people in the nation and 845 Oklahoma residents have recovered from covid since yesterday’s update, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
The reports says a cumulative 22,441 in Oklahoma and 1,210,849 nationwide have recovered as of the report released Wednesday morning.
Numbers on the coronavirus.health.ok.gov website are still inconsistent as far as cumulative cases.
According to the advisory, there are 28,802 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. But the OK summary of cases updated as of 2020-07-23 lists only 27,969.
“The total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma includes confirmed cases identified as part of the backlog associated with system outages over the past few days,” the OSDH website says. “For those backlogged confirmed positive cases, complete demographic information is not yet available. We expect this to be remedied in the coming week.”
Woodward now reports 26 confirmed cases with 16 of those recovered.
Ellis has 2 cases with 1 recovered.
Dewey has 4 cases, all recovered.
Harper has 2 cases, all recovered.
Beaver has 33 cases with 32 recovered.
Major has 20 cases, 16 recoveries and one reported death.
Woods has 16 cases with 11 recovered.
