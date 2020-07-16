July 16 COVID update

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced yesterday that he has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Governor Stitt sought out a test after feeling fatigued and had not developed common symptoms, such as fever or shortness of breath. He continues to feel good and is following CDC guidelines by quarantining.
In Wednesday’s press conference, interim Commissioner Lance Frye said based on the Governor’s symptoms and timing of his test, the Governor became contagious no earlier than Saturday. All points of contact have been notified and are following quarantine guidance.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, OSDH has released the following guidelines to help you know if you have been exposed and what steps to take.
As of this advisory, there are 23,441 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are six additional deaths which two have been identified in the past 24 hours.
- One in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 438 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.