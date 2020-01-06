The board of Woodward County Commissioners first meeting of 2020 was Monday. The first resolution of the year was to nominate and vote for a new chairman and vice-chairman of the board. District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson was approved as chairman and District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt was approved as vice-chairman.
Johnson was also approved as new chairman of the Woodward Public Facilities Board.
Commissioners observed while County Clerk Wendy Dunlap presented the Oath of Office and Loyalty Oath for new Woodward County Fair Board Member Recia Poulson Garcia.
The board approved appointment of requisitioning and receiving agents for the Woodward County Fire Department and fire countywide capitol. Requisition officers are Todd Finley and Michael Wickware and receiving agents are Melissa Hobbs and Bill Phillips.
A resolution setting date and filing period for the annual Woodward County Fair Board Elections was approved. The filing period commences on Monday, Jan. 20 and concludes Friday, Jan. 24 with the election held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.
Woodward County Fair Board members who are up for election are District 1 Member Randy Dewald of Mooreland who was appointed on Nov. 27, 2017, District 2 Member Dennis Nail of Sharon who was re-appointed Jan. 30, 2017, and District 3 Member Heather Baggs of Woodward who was re-appointed on Jan. 30, 2017.
Registered voters within Woodward County may file to run for the elected position of Woodward County Fair Board in their district. In the case of nobody filing, the remainder of the board will fill the vacancies via appointment.
Commissioners approved that transfer of appropriations will be considered within the general funds due to a duplicate chart of account numbers. According to Dunlap, the state auditor now requires a chart of accounts to be set up and during compliance, two accounts were accidentally entered with the same account number. This item was just to recognize and correct the error.
The board approved a resolution for setting a mileage reimbursement amount at or below the rate set by the Internal Revenue Service, as required by law. This rate will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2020 for all county officers and employees.
Commissioners approved the maximum IRS rate for 2020 of $0.575 per mile, which is down from $0.58 in 2019.
