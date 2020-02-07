The unemployment rate went up in many Oklahoma counties in December, according to a report from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
There was an increase in unemployment claims in 53 of the state's 77 counties, though the numbers remained relatively low in the northwest and panhandle.
In fact, the four counties with the lowest jobless rate were in western Oklahoma.
Cimarron County had the lowest at 1.6 percent followed by Woods (1.7 percent) and Alfalfa and Beaver (1.9 percent)
In Woodward County the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.8 percent as compared to 3.9 percent in November. Still it was up from 3.2 percent in October and well up from 2.3 percent in December of 2018.
Of a workforce of 8,879, there were 335 unemployed, according to the report. The workforce total is down from November when it was 9,027 with 351 unemployed.
The jobless rate statewide is 3.4 percent and nationally it is 3.5 percent, both the same as in November.
Some of the other jobless rates in neighboring counties include Ellis (3.0), Dewey (2.2), Harper (2.9) and Major (2.0). Ellis County was unchanged from November while Dewey County and Harper County both saw drops in unemployment.
As is normal, the highest jobless rates were in southeastern Oklahoma. Latimer County had an unemployment rate of 7.2 percent, McIntosh County 6.5 percent and McCurtain County 6.1 percent.
