Jacee Barr from Arnett selected for summer internship experience

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jacee Barr of Arnett has been selected as the 2020 A Bar Ranch Interns.
The A Bar Ranch, AQHA Ranching Heritage, and the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation continue working together to provide a once-in-a-lifetime, summer internship experience.
The internship targets agriculture students interested in production cow/calf or working ranch horses that excel in performance challenges. The intern(s) selected will travel to Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation, and American Quarter Horse Association events throughout the summer, while basing out of Pryor, Oklahoma at the A Bar Ranch headquarters.
Barr is the daughter of Justin and Marcia Barr and grew up near Arnett in Northwestern Oklahoma.
"The cattle industry is a huge part of my life. I consider myself lucky, because I grew up using quarter horses as an integral, daily component of my family's working cow-calf operation. At a young age I fell in love with the cattle industry and anything to do with a quarter horse," Barr said.
She is pursuing a bachelor's degree at Oklahoma Panhandle State University double-majoring in animal sciences and biology and is a member of the OPSU Equestrian Team.
"I cannot wait to dive in and learn everything I can from this experience with the A Bar Ranch, the American Quarter Horse Association, and of course the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation," Barr said. "Hopefully, this internship will give me a glimpse of what career path I am meant to follow in the future. I look forward to meeting and mingling with fellow beef producers this summer!"
The work, the travel, the networking are all highlights mentioned by previous interns. However, living at the A Bar Ranch and learning from the Armitage family tops the list.
Upon completion of the summer internship, interns are awarded college credit and a $2,000 scholarship.
