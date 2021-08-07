WOODWARD – Internationally known drone expert, best-selling author and media personality Brett Velicovich will be the keynote speaker Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the state’s first drone festival, Thunderbird Drone Festival. The event will be at the Siemens Building by the Woodward Regional Airport.
His keynote address will take place in concert with several other activities, including the Sky High Shootout, an exciting drone race, a chance to use a drone simulator, and an opportunity to look at some drones available for ordering.
Attendees to the event can count on some help from experts who can help choose the right drone for you and help understanding how to order it said Woodward CVB Director Rachael Van Horn. Industry leaders also have an opportunity to talk with drone flight services for drone services to assist in their businesses, she said.
The “Drone Corral” will be available to watch drones being demonstrated and food vendors will be on site.
Velicovich will share with the audience some of his most exciting missions while operating in the Middle East serving as an intelligence specialist in the U.S. Army. He is the author of “Drone Warrior: An elite soldier’s inside account of the hunt for America’s most dangerous enemies.”
Velicovich is a frequent guest on major national news outlets, including Fox News and CNN and regularly provides commentary on drone technology trends and national security-related issues.
“This is going to be a once-time chance to see someone of this caliber in the drone warfare field speak in Woodward, Oklahoma,” Van Horn said. “You don’t have to be a techie to come and hear some of the most exciting battlefield stories and learn more than you ever knew about how, more and more, the modern battlefield is run.”
According to Velicovich, in an interview with Military.com, he joined the U.S. Army when he was 19 and spent his 21st birthday in Afghanistan. He describes his life as having grown up with the drone technology during his time in the military.
“I just remember the first time I saw a drone was an RQ-11 Raven, it was in Afghanistan,” Velicovich said in the interview. “Some of the Special Forces guys had one and they brought me over, because they wanted to show me the new tech and they threw it up in the air and gave me the controls and I remember just being amazed by this.”
Velicovich added that he knew then and there this was going to be the future for how many battles would be fought.
But it Is also the future of how industry is being and will be run, Velicovich said.
Velicovich will speak immediately after a panel of drones in education and industry experts take questions from the audience and discuss the ever-increasing use of drones in all industry.
