Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.