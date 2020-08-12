District court officials have issued a statement regarding jury trials in Woodward County during the current Covid-19 pandemic.
Jury trials will begin on August 17, 2020. Instead of checking in at the courthouse, jurors will be required to initially appear at the Woodward County Event Center’s main building at Crystal Beach Park. Temperatures will be scanned upon entrance to the building and masks will be provided. Chairs will be spaced out for social distancing practices.
Jurors will check in beginning at 8:30 a.m. and receive initial instructions from District Judge Justin Eilers. After the jury is picked the jurors and court officials will return to the Woodward County Courthouse for the jury trial.
This will be the practice with all jury trials through the end of the year. Court officials will re-evaluate as the situation develops. Every precaution will be taken to assure the safety of everyone involved in the jury trial process.
If jurors have any questions, please call the Woodward County Court Clerk’s Office at 580-256-3413.
