Managing stream flows in a way that ensures enough water for both consumptive and nonconsumptive use continues to be a common concern as state regulators update Oklahoma’s Comprehensive Water Plan.
The plan, updated most recently in 2012, “focuses on securing and building water resilience for all Oklahomans for the next 50 years.” Present efforts to update the plan — expected to conclude in 2025 — include detailed assessments of water availability within each of the state’s 82 planning basins and all the demands for those resources.
Developing a model that can be used to manage instream flows within a watershed and minimize conflicts among competing interests was one of eight major policy recommendations set out in the 2012 water plan. Instream flows, a term that continues to evolve, generally describes the amount of water in a stream that is set aside “to ensure downstream environmental, social and economic benefits are met.”
Preserving adequate flows to satisfy both consumptive and nonconsumptive uses surfaced as the most contentious issue during a pilot study completed in 2019 for streams within the Illinois River Watershed. The issue resurfaced recently during stakeholder meetings convened by Oklahoma Water Resources Board as part of its decennial update of the
OWRB Planning Director Owen Mills said an economic study of the value of water in the Blue River for nonconsumptive uses moved the debate forward to some degree. The study was undertaken a couple years ago by then-Secretary of the Energy and Environment Kenneth Wagner.
“Do you permit every single drop of water out of a stream, or do you plan to leave a certain amount for … habitat, for recreation or for aesthetics?” Mills said. “There are good, logical reasons to have that, but the difficulty has been when … we have municipalities, industry and agriculture (interests) that … need it (water) at the same time.”
After a draft report of the pilot study was released in 2019, Mills said he believed it would be difficult to reach a consensus about how to meet the demands for water among all stakeholders within the Illinois River Watershed or other planning basins. He said those issues would have to be decided by state lawmakers, who have rejected instream flow bills filed in response to the pilot study.
When the issue of instream flows came up earlier this month during a meeting with stakeholders interested in water plan updates, Mills said there may be some interim steps that might be taken to ensure enough water flows to support nonconsumptive uses of water that flows within the Illinois River Watershed and other watersheds across the state.
“A lot of it is infrastructure,” Mills said, citing leaks in water distribution lines that contribute to losses up to 50% for some public drinking water systems. “If we could fix most of those leaks, that, of course, would lower demand on streams.”
Mills said another idea that has got traction with most stakeholders is shared storage. The concept involves capturing water unused during times of low demand and storing it for use when water availability falls and demand rises.
“That can get expensive, but it’s not controversial,” Mills said. “I think everybody is on board with that, and it’s just a good thing to have — our infrastructure fixed in both storage and leak detection.”
