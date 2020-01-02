Local law enforcement is on the lookout for Sean Duncan Pulver after he escaped custody Thursday morning in Woodward.
Pulver was in the custody of Ellis County and had been brought to Woodward for mental health services, according to Woodward Det. Lt. Darren Navratil. He was being held on charges of domestic abuse and interrupting an emergency phone call in Ellis County.
The inmate was last seen around the 500 block of Elm Ave. Thursday afternoon, according to Navratil. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and orange shorts. He may now be wearing a black hoodie.
Law enforcement found a pair of standard issue jail pants in a city parking lot. A tracking dog, K-9 Officer Axa, was brought in to follow his trail soon after.
Pulver could now be facing additional charges for escape from detention, according to Navratil.
Pulver is described as a white male, 5’11 and approximately 180 pounds, Navratil said, with black hair and green eyes.
If seen, call the Woodward Police Department (580-354-8518) or 9-1-1 immediately.
