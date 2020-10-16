U. S. Sen. Jim Inhofe made a quick plane tour through western Oklahoma on Wednesday, stopping for a few minutes at the Woodward Airport on his way to Tulsa.
Agriculture items were among his list of topics, including the Taiwan Free Trade Agreement, where Taiwan is lifting a ban on importing beef and pork from the United States due to the presence of ractopamine.
"We finally put some pressure on Taiwan and they decided to lift the ban," Inhofe said. "All of a sudden trade is going to be increased and we're going to get a lot of cattle and hogs going to Taiwan, that's a major success."
Inhofe also has worked with senators from other pork producing states to develop a coalition to help pork producers.
Proposed legislation would: provide reimbursements for producers that have to euthanize hogs; provide $300 million to support vaccine development for mitigation of foreign disease spread in swine herds and give the secretary of agriculture authority to deal with removal and disposal of livestock for any public health emergency moving forward.
As chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Inhofe is gearing up for final passage of the defense authorization bill after the election. He said the measure has passed both the Senate and House but will not go to conference until well into November.
"When that happens, it will be meaningful to Oklahoma," he said. "We will include $2.8 billion for the KC-46 plane with training at Altus Air Force Base and Tinker Air Force Base will be used for maintenance."
He said the bill will also include $2.8 billion for new future strategic bombers to be maintained at Tinker and training and construction for new artillery pieces at Fort Sill. There is also money for T-7 training at Vance Air Force Base in Enid.
"All of that is in the current bill that will be passed, it will be a big boost for Oklahoma," Inhofe said.
The senator said a highway bill and water resources bill are also on the agenda after the election.
"We are going to have a very busy lame duck session just for the things I have talked about," he said.
Inhofe said he is certain Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed to the Supreme Court prior to the upcoming election.
"From what I've seen (of the hearings), she just shines over everybody," Inhofe said. "I'll tell you now I am absolutely certain she will be confirmed prior to the Nov. 3 election. It will happen because the votes are there, I'm excited about it."
He is also convinced President Trump will be reelected and that the Republicans will maintain control of the Senate.
"The President, I believe, is going to get reelected for two reasons," Inhofe said. "First, he's just started having success in the middle east. He's had two major victories (peace deals with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates and Israel) and there's going to be more of that taking place. Second, he is clearly the law and order candidate and that issue is about a 76 percent issue in terms of popularity."
