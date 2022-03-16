A big topic for many is the correlation between COVID and high prices for just about everything.
Inflation measures how much more expensive a set of goods and services has become over a certain period, usually a year. Supply shocks that disrupt production, such as natural disasters, or raise production costs can reduce overall supply and lead to cost-push inflation, in which the pressure for price increases comes from a disruption to supply.
“Supply shortages across the nation are causing prices to increase for consumers in many industries. A couple of examples would be grocery stores and automobiles. Used car prices have increased around 20%-40% depending on the type of vehicle over the last 12 months, which drives up the price of new vehicles as well,” said Garret Lahr, MBA, chair division of Business at Northwestern in Alva.
Keeping your dollars in your hometown has other advantages that are just as important as saving a few bucks. By shopping locally, you reap such benefits as a stronger economy by keeping money circulating locally. “For every $100 spent at one of these businesses, for example, $68 stays in the community,” according to forbes.com.
Local businesses create jobs right in your local community. This contributes to keeping money in the local area and helping ensure local residents are employed and engaged members of the community.
“Continuing to shop locally during these times is critical for helping small business owners survive,” Lahr said.
Jennifer Thompson, president of Modern Appliance, answered some questions regarding inflation and the pandemic affecting their business.
“We’ve seen all the major appliance and electronics manufactures announce price increases about every six months over the past two years. We do our best to stock up before prices increase, to save people as much money as possible,” she said.
The shortages were in places that you do not normally think about.
“Many people were buying freezers due to them stocking up on meat. At the same time, the wire harness that is used to make them, the factory was shut down. There was a long period of time when you couldn’t get a freezer,” Thompson said.
According to Business Insider, the supply chain disruption started more than a year ago as governments’ and corporations’ responses to COVID-19 created a million small interruptions. That combined with exploding consumer demand is a recipe for a transportation bottleneck in the form of port backlogs that created the famous line of cargo ships off the California coast.
“Some appliance selection types are down because the factories are only focusing on the best sellers,” Thompson said. “They are only making fridges in stainless and black stainless because it is more expensive and time consuming to shut down the line to change the color to white. If I put in an order today, estimated time of arrival would be July. Some manufacturers have decided to just replace the whole appliance rather than fixing it under warranty due to not having the parts available to fix them.”
Furniture has also seen a rise in prices and delays. Charles Goin of Goin’s Home Furnishings discussed the challenges they have faced with inflation.
“The pandemic has caused transportation costs to go through the roof. Ocean cargo of 22,000 cubic feet that used to cost between $3,800 to $5,000 is now ranging from $22,000 to $32,000 in freight,” he said. “Gas prices have gone up which rises the land cost from manufacturers even if they aren’t too far away like Mississippi. We have items that are good sellers that we just can’t get in right now due to manufacturing. Whether it be ocean cargo halts, parts to make the product are not available or that specific part is made elsewhere, so there are delays.”
We are currently seeing how inflation with other parts of the country and other countries are affecting gas prices. Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy provided an update video at https://www.gasbuddy.com/go/gas-price-update-03-08-22 if you are interested in watching.
“The National Average is up 0.58 cents a gallon from last week. That pace of increase should slow down but the increases will still continue,” he said. “We are currently watching to see what Europe does. We receive about 7% of oil products from Russia mostly oil products for refineries. Europe receives 40%, if they cut off Russian energy, that would cause an explosion in the cost of oil.”
As of Tuesday, oil was around $103 a barrel.
Trading economics states that “the annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 7.5% in January of 2022, the highest since February of 1982.”
