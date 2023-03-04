The Woodward News often receives questions about various agencies, how they are governed, funded and how they work.
This week, the focus is on the Woodward Industrial Foundation and WIF President Alan Case is providing that information through a Q&A in the following report.
Explain what your agency does? How is it funded? How is it governed?
The Woodward Industrial Foundation works on a contract basis for the City of Woodward to provide Economic Development and Community Development services to Woodward and the surrounding area.
Fulfilling both roles (economic development and community development) the WIF works closely with area government, schools, industry, and political entities as well as non-profits and local groups that promote Woodward and help to bring visitors and tourism to the local area.
The WIF is partially funded by a contract for services with the City of Woodward and partially funded by memberships in the organization from local industry and individuals that share similar interests in promoting Woodward in a variety of ways. The WIF is governed by a Board of Directors representing a cross section of the community.
What do you feel were some of your successes in 2022 and detail them a little bit?
Recruiting Advanced4Solutions to the Woodward Industrial Airpark was the culmination of a lot of work over multiple quarters.
We were also able to secure a $2.5 million EDA grant for the City of Woodward to help with the refurbishment of the building that A4S will be moving into and that will undoubtedly help the City of Woodward move forward with that new tenant.
These projects are difficult to attract to Woodward for a variety of reasons but we are hopeful that efforts made in the last few years will bear more fruit in the next 8-10 years.
What are some of your projects coming up in 2023 and what are some of the things you would like to accomplish?
We continue to support local groups that are tourism oriented and we are invested in the newly formed Fort Supply Preservation Trust, which will oversee the land and buildings formerly occupied by the William S. Key Correctional Facility. Those buildings and land may soon be an economic driver in our economy.
On the recruitment trail, we are actively pursuing an entity that would have multiple operations at the airport and we continue to work with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to recruit Tier1 and Tier2 Auto Manufacturing companies to Oklahoma. Attracting those types of companies would eventually benefit rural Oklahoma when suppliers to the Tier1 and 2 move into the state.
In another sector, opportunities in the firearm industry are a decent fit for Northwest Oklahoma but everyone in the middle of the country is chasing those opportunities also. We will continue to pursue every available opportunity and are thankful that the community supports our efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.