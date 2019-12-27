“Over the holidays we had several fatality crashes throughout our state, and alcohol was involved in some of those,” said Kevin Mitchell, Woodward County Sheriff. “We would like to keep those down to zero if at all possible,
“Have a plan. Know how you're going to get there and know how you're going to get home so that everybody can get to their locations and back home safely and the other drivers on the road are safe as well.”
According to the National Safety Council, an estimated 350 deaths occurred during 2018’s New Year’s Day holiday and 39 percent of those were alcohol related.
Over 10,000 people died in crashes involving drunk driving during 2018, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
Since MADD’s founding in 1980, deaths from drunk driving have gone down 50 percent and more than 370,000 lives have been saved. They aren’t willing to stop there though.
This year MADD has taken their fight to a new level. With the help of a congresswoman and two senators, Florida Republican Rick Scott and New Mexico Democrat Tom Udall, the Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone Act of 2019 (RIDE Act) has been introduced.
As stated, the proposed bill would require the Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to work with vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, and other interested parties to advance the technology developed by the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety Research Program, and for other purposes.
According to MADD, 32 states and the District of Columbia have already passed ignition interlock laws.
Oklahoma became the 29th in 2019 when SB 643 was passed. The law requires convicted drunk drivers to use a breathalyzer device wired into the ignition system of a vehicle, preventing it from starting if there is a measurable amount of alcohol in their system.
The research being developed for the RIDE Act would potentially institute a air-sampling device in the steering wheel and then a fingertip touch-based sensor in the ignition button or gear shift. According to MADD, these technologies are already well on their way to being tested in real vehicles.
While technology is in process, there are things the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests people can do now to prevent deaths from drunk driving:
• Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.
• If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.
• If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.
• If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
• Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
