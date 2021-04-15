On Tuesday, Ida’s Law became eligible to be signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt. The law is named for 29-year-old Ida Beard from El Reno. A citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, she went missing in 2015 and has never been found.
"This has been a jurisdictional problem for far too long, resulting in Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's cases to never be pursued,” Oklahoma Democratic Party Congressional District 3 Chairwoman Amber Jensen from Woodward said. “Now maybe justice can be done on behalf of these missing and murdered women.”
Ida’s Law directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to coordinate with the United States Attorney’s Office and the United States Department of Justice to obtain federal funding to gather data and create the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons under OSBI.
This bipartisan bill was authored by Rep. Collin Walke, D-OKC and Sen. Paul Rosino, R-OKC.
“It’s encouraging to see the coordinated efforts by lawmakers to work together on behalf of missing and murdered indigenous people,” declared Alicia Andrews, Chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party.
According to Rosino, more than 220 American Indians in Oklahoma are currently missing with the biggest problem being a lack of solid data.
“Ida’s Law is a much-needed piece of legislation that will help our Native American tribes and set the standard for legislation of its kind across the nation,” said House Native American Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City. “Thank you to my fellow legislators and our tribal partners for their dedication and hard work on behalf of the families of missing indigenous women."
"We are thrilled that Ida's Law has passed,” Jensen said. “I applaud the activists that worked so hard to get this heard in committee, heard on the floor, and eventually passed in law."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.