This week has been an exhausting one for local fire departments, support crews and other firefighters across the state and even from the Texas panhandle that came to help with the 217 Fire.
Friday morning, Mooreland Fire Chief, Travis Case was finally able to make the call to dispatch, “we are terminating the command north of Mooreland .’’
The fire burned 21,500 acres in rural Woodward County.
The fire started about four miles east and two miles north of Mooreland around 4:30 p.m Monday.
“We usually name those fires after a landmark. I named it 217 because that was the road near the initiation point,” said Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.
Rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning helped with containing the fire.
“We will work with a skeleton crew this weekend and be in recovery mode. We will also have to figure out the bills, thousands of dollars on fuel and truck repair, etc. At this time the Federal disaster relief declaration and funding has not been approved,” Lehenbauer stated.
Fire crews worked 12-hour shifts and rotated. About 175-200 firefighters and support crews worked during the day and overnight.
House District 58 Rep. Carl Newton said “ I am most grateful for the additional support we received from the US forestry service with their large tanker planes and also the National Guard with their Blackhawk helicopters. But if it were not for the wonderful firefighters of Oklahoma this would’ve been a much more devastating fire.
“I thank the governor, the secretary of agriculture and the director of emergency management for helping get these additional aids to our fire in a timely manner.
“We are blessed to live in an area where our neighbors still care about each other. Thank you to all those for the support of these firefighters in so many ways, the business people that stepped up and also got involved actively to help get this fire under control.”
Firefighters also received a lot of support from the community during the week.
“The Mooreland and Woodward community did great with helping feed everyone and taking donations. Many companies helped with water transport and the use of heavy equipment. We appreciate all the help we received this week,” Lehenbauer said.
