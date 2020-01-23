High Plains Technology Center Superintendent Dwight Hughes is Woodward's new Citizen of the Year.
The announcement was made Thursday night to conclude the Woodward Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
Hughes was introduced by previous Citizens of the Year Rocky and Mary Jane Simmons.
A long-time educator in the state's nationally recognized career tech program, Hughes, a native of Freedom, joined High Plains in 2008 after spending several years with Northwest Technology Center.
He was appointed High Plains superintendent in 2011.
Hughes has volunteered with the Tri State Oil and Gas Convention committee, Woodward Conference Center and Woodward County Fairgrounds task forces and is a member of the Woodward Public Schools Long Range Planning Committee.
The nomination form for Hughes notes that "Dwight has been involved in several building projects in Woodward over the past few years . . . His educational background in drafting and architecture has been a tremendous help on these projects."
A graduate of Leadership Oklahoma, Hughes is a past president of both the Woodward Industrial Foundation and the Woodward Chamber of Commerce. He is currently on the 2020 Census committee.
The nomination form notes that Hughes "is always willing to 'share' the expertise and manpower of HPTC's employees for various events and activities that promote and benefit Woodward and the area. Dwight is many times working behind the scenes for meetings and events to make sure they run smoothly."
Woodward's Student Citizens of the Year are juniors Anna Logan and Kedrick Klassen.
Both are honor students carrying 4.0 grade point averages and both are active in school, community and church.
Retiring Chamber directors Doris Ames, Melinda Brock, Curt Cloyd, Shannon Davis, Alexa Humphries, Jon Marc Holt and Josh Howard were recognized as was Grant Walker, who is wrapping up his year as chairman.
Walker passed the gavel to Eric Wheeler, who will serve as chairman of the chamber board over the next year.
Incoming directors introduced were Destiny Howard, Brian Cook, Darren Cottom, Landon Hise, Kevin Martin, Logan Hamilton and Justin Bowers
