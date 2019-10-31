According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, every organization wants to attract, motivate, and keep qualified employees and match them to jobs for which they are well-suited and proper Human Resources management is the key.
High Plains Technical Center (HPTC) is holding a Human Resources workshop on Nov. 7th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sharing expertise in solving human resource and legal problems throughout the United States and Canada, Oklahoma Temporary Services, Inc Sr. Vice President and Express Employment Professionals Human Resources Consultant Russell C. Moen will be addressing community business owners.
Business & Entrepreneurial Services Coordinator Andra Smith is encouraging all business owners to come.
“Human Resources is one of the most under-utilized and misunderstood areas of any business but yet one of the most important. The consequences of not having a Human Resources person or department can be devastating,” Smith said. “It is so important that employers learn what they don’t know to help protect themselves and their business.”
How employees are handled can be a legal risk. For example, federal law requires employers to complete Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, which helps verify an employee's identity and employment authorization.
This law also prohibits employers from hiring any individual, including a U.S. citizen, for employment in the U.S. without verifying his or her identity and employment authorization on Form I-9, according to the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The topics Moen will share include: Federal, and state equal employment opportunity mandates Marijuana Laws Background Checks Employment and termination processes Organization and leadership development - including supervisor training Wage and hour compliance Performance and talent management systems Co-employment issues, risks and benefits The cost for this workshop is $10 for in HPTC district and $20 for out of district. Register online at hptchr.eventbrite.com. For more information, call Andra Smith at 580-5716186.
