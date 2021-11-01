Jewel Shepherd will be the new Housing Stability Coordinator with Western Plains Youth and Family Services (WPYFS).
WPYFS recently received a $300,000 Housing Stabilization Grant to provide relief for rent and utility assistance. The organization will be hiring two new people to administer the program, according to Executive Director Kevin Evans.
“Basically, what we will do is coordinate in Northwest Oklahoma and help anyone that needs housing, rent assistance and utilities,” said Kari Hensley, finance director. “We will be having people come here we will be out in all the surrounding communities. We will be at the courthouses on eviction court dates.”
According to Hensley, Shepherd will be out in the community getting help to everyone who needs it.
“The application process is super easy,” Hensley said. “They can be behind on rent. They can be fixing to be behind on rent. It can be 15 months of support to them.”
The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) is allocated by the State of Oklahoma to help neighbors maintain housing stability exclusively to those who rent their home. Tenants on upcoming eviction dockets or in domestic violence situations are prioritized.
“This is important,” Evans said. “It's gonna help a ton of people.”
Those in need of rental and utility assistance can visit okccp.org to see if they qualify and to apply. The portal will require supporting documentation including a copy of identification, utility bills, lease and income or unemployment information.
For more information or assistance with the application process, call Kari Hensley at 580-808-2006.
