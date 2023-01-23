The Oklahoma House of Representatives completed bill filing Thurs., Jan. 19, for the first session of the 59th Legislature. A total of 1,901 House Bills and 44 House Joint Resolutions were filed. One House Resolution was filed outlining House Rules and was adopted on Organizational Day earlier this month.
The full text of the bills, along with additional information including authors and co-authors, can be found online at www.okhouse.gov.
Last year, the Clerk of the House reported 1,482 House Bills, 18 House Joint Resolutions and 2 House Resolutions were filed. Joint resolutions may be filed at any point during the session.
The House is comprised of 81 Republicans and 20 Democrats. The first session of the 59th Legislature will begin Mon., Feb. 6 at noon with the State of the State address from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
