November is filled with national medical awareness including National Home Care and Hospice Month.
Humanity Hospice began serving the Woodward community in March of 2019 but started in Oklahoma eight years ago. Chaplain Donnetta Hunter and LPN and Business Development Representative Kerrie Stubbs were the first employees in this area.
Stubbs said, “I have experience in hospice, long term care and hospitals. Hospice is my passion and I love what I do. I have been a hospice nurse for 14 years.”
Hunter wears many hats. She is an ordained minister with Assemblies of God and was a youth pastor for 17 years at Woodward First Assembly. She was also the outreach associate pastor for three years afterwards. Along with being a chaplain at Humanity Hospice, Hunter is also the lead chaplain for Woodward Police Department and Alliance Health.
What is hospice? When medical care cannot offer a cure, hospice provides care, comfort and support services to persons with life-limiting conditions as well as their families. Some common reasons to use hospice are: cancer, COPD, stroke, dementia or alzheimer’s, parkinsons , renal disease and CHF.
Medicare and private insurance pays for services. Hospice is provided regardless of one’s ability to pay. They provide nursing visits, aide visits, certain medications, supplies and equipment to patients wherever the patient lives.
The hospice team works to make the person comfortable and relieve their symptoms and pain for the entire length of their illness. It is a family-centered team that includes a physician, nurse, social worker, counselor, chaplain, home health aide and trained volunteers. The social worker assists with living wills.
“It is about connections and building relationships with this family because they’re dealing with a lot. We want to make that as easy as possible for them. It’s not just a short term relationship but long term. I have been doing this for quite a while and still run into people that I have taken care of and I still want to give them a hug. They are still hurting,” Stubbs said.
Hunter added, “this doesn’t go away in a month or two after the patient passes. We will stay with you for 13 months afterwards. We offer bereavement, like around the holidays. If there is a widow that needs help putting her christmas tree up, we will come do that.”
Here are a few common myths about hospice.
Myth - Hospice places a time limit on patient stays and hastens death. Fact - there is no rule determined by life expectancy. This misconception can be traced back to Medicare, which gives assistance in the form of benefit periods. Each initial benefit period lasts 90 days and Medicare estimates people in hospice usually only need two periods. If after six months, however, you are still in need of hospice services, you can receive an unlimited amount of 60-day benefit periods if a hospice director or doctor to certify again that you’re terminally ill.
Myth - People have to go to hospice centers in order to receive hospice care. Fact - hospice care is a philosophy on death and dying rather than a physical place. People are able to receive hospice care wherever they feel most comfortable, whether that is in their home or in a licensed facility.
Myth - Hospice care requires you to stop taking medications. Fact - Many people fear hospice because they know that stopping medications can mean accelerated death. While it is true that hospice focuses on a relief-based, rather than a curative approach, the decision to halt medication is usually left up to the patient.
“I believe what also sets us apart is we do the tree lighting ceremony, a veterans program every year and a camp comfort for kids that are grieving. We typically think of the older generation with hospice and the younger ones get left out and they are hurting too. They may or may not be dealing with the death of a loved one, but they could also be dealing with a parent in prison, a house burnt down and they don’t have a home or maybe they are in foster care,” said Stubbs.
“The Christmas Tree lighting will be on December 8, at 1 p.m. in the Conference Center to honor all of our patients that have passed this year and a biodegradable balloon release is planned for April, however a specific day is not set yet. The next Kids Camp Comfort is planned for June 13, 2023 at the Conference Center,” she added.
