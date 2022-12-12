Humanity Hospice recently held their 3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Woodward Conference Center.
The room had family members of those that have passed away this year. Many memories and stories were told by relatives and by Humanity Hospice Chaplain Donnetta Hunter.
Nurses and nursing aides who worked with families and their loved ones were also present. Some relatives expressed how thankful they were for the Humanity Hospice team during their difficult time.
Boomer Expressions sang a couple songs. School was a virtual day due to illness however Kayden Clark, Kianna Case, Kailey Barnes and Madeline Tremble sang with Choir Director Aaron Pierce on the piano.
Hunter gave some words of wisdom for during the holidays, “I want you to know that it’s ok to say no to some of the invitations. You don’t have to try to do everything that you did with your loved one that has passed. It’s ok to start new traditions to keep their memory alive. After my mom passed, we started building gingerbread houses as teams and it has become fun and competitive for the whole family.”
She also read the poem “She is gone” by David Harkins.
“You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can’t see her or you can be full of the love that you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she’s gone or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back or do what she would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.”
Family members were then given a purple Christmas bulb ornament to put on the tree. They then told the group their name, the name written on the ornament and a short memory about them.
After the tree lighting, Hunter said, “we want you to remember, your loved ones lives go on with the memories. Keep talking about them and they will still be with us. Your families are embedded in our hearts as well and we won’t ever forget.”
