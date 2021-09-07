The Hope Center will mark 20 years of providing food and resources in the community with a Fall Family Festival at Crystal Beach Park on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Organizers said the day will begin with a moment of silence at 9:11 a.m. at the band shell to honor all who suffered in the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
Activities then start at 10 a.m. with a .1K (382 feet) fun run offering prizes for the fastest, oldest, youngest and most unique runner.
A drive chip and putt contest will be held at the Kids, Inc. football field at 11 a.m. and a disc golf long drive contest is set for 1 p.m. at the Woodward Municipal course driving range.
Throughout the day local law enforcers will be searching for certain individuals who are desperately running around raisin funds to make bail and stay out of jail. Their arrest and incarceration will be held at 4 p.m. at the band shell with a release ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Money raised supports the Hope Center.
Special events are available to families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. including the Kiwanis Train and mini golf. Food trucks will be on hand and there is a dunk tank operated by the Salvation Army.
Also there is a petting zoo, face painting, a bounce house and photo booth. The Red Cross will have a disaster preparedness booth set up and there is the Flight Farm Disc Golf Pro Shop.
Bare Pines entertainment provides music from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Door prizes will be given out every hour with the grand prize a bicycle and scooter.
A free hamburger feed at 5 p.m. tops off the day.
The Hope Center is a non-profit organization affiliated with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. In 2020, the center assisted 7,071 households and 19,555 individuals with over 685,737 pounds of food. The center, located at 810 Santa Fe in Woodward, provides a client choose food pantry, greater access to food and can help connect clients to other resources in the community.
Eric Cox is the board president and Deena Fisher the executive director. They said the community is invited to the festival.
"Thank your for supporting Hope Center for 20 years," Fisher and Cox said in a news release. "We look forward to 20 more years of making a difference in the lives of more than 100,000 people across Northwest Oklahoma."
For more information about the Hope Center go to the website hopecenterfrc.org.
